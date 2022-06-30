Skip to main content
Who Could Manchester City Look To Replace Nathan Ake With Should He Join Chelsea?

Manchester City are likely to lose Dutch central defender Nathan Ake to Chelsea in the coming days. The defender is keen on some first team football, and is aiming to get just that by returning to his former club Chelsea.

With the departure of Ake, Manchester City will be left with just three senior centre-backs, but who could they turn to as a replacement?

Pau Torres for Villareal

Pau Torres

The Villareal centre-back has been linked with Manchester City, with Fabrizio Romano claiming they were scouting him. He is a similar profile to Nathan Ake, and has all the attributes of a Pep Guardiola defender. He would cost around €50million.

Presnel Kimpembe for France 

Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has just became available from PSG for €50million. He again is a similar build to Nathan Ake and a defender who could shine in a Guardiola team. PSG director Luis Campos isn't keen on Kimpembe, who could slot in as a perfect back-up centre-back to Manchester City's main pair.

Josko Gvardiola for RB Leipzig

Josko Gvardiol

The 20-year old defender from RB Leizpig is one of the most highly regarded young defenders in the world at the minute. He could be a massive option for Guardiola for the present and for his teams in the future. He's strong, quick and athletic and extremely comfortable on the ball. Leipzig will not accept a bid lower than €40million.

Will Manchester City replace Ake should he leave?

