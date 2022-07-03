Skip to main content

Will Manchester City Replace Chelsea Bound Raheem Sterling With Serge Gnabry?

Manchester City are set to lose Raheem Sterling to Chelsea in a £45million deal, but who can they replace the player who only Lionel Messi has scored more than in a Pep Guardiola side.

Serge Gnabry is reportedly available, with the ex-Arsenal player said to have turned down a contract at Bayern Munich. Will Manchester City try and sign Serge Gnabry?

Serge Gnabry in action for Germany

Manchester City are adamant they are not planning on replacing Raheem Sterling this season, but with Serge Gnabry available for a cut price fee, is it worth taking a punt?

Gnabry is available from the Bavarians for a fee of £35million, which is ten less than City are receiving from Chelsea for Raheem Sterling. Gnabry could explode under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, and provide another option to an already frightening Manchester City frontline.

City also lost Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal this window, so options at left-wing rely on Jack Grealish staying fit for the season. Gnabry would be a welcome addition to the City ranks. 

Jack Grealish admitted he felt the pressure of being at City under Guardiola last season, and Gnabry would definitely ease some of that burden.

Is Serge Gnabry a chance worth taking for Manchester City?

