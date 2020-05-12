City Xtra
“Before I signed for Man City, there was also interest from Liverpool." - Winger reveals surprise transfer interest

Harry Winters

Riyad Mahrez has revealed that Manchester City weren’t the only north-west club interested in signing him from Leicester City, in an interview with Algerian journalist Walid Ziani.

Mahrez, who eventually made his move to City in the summer of 2018 for what was a club record fee of £60 million, has said that Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah ended his chances of moving to Merseyside from the Midlands.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In an interview the 29-year-old said: “Before I signed for Man City, there was also interest from Liverpool. However, once they signed Mohamed Salah, it was over.”

Since joining the club, the Algerian has played on 81 occasions, starting 55 games and has won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup twice with City. He has found the back of the net 21 times for City so far, including seven times in the league this season, where the Algerian has been one of City’s stand-out performers. 

