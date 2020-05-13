Wingers transfer hits impasse with Man City's asking price the 'crux of the matter' - double the valuation of Bayern Munich

The talks between Man City and Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sané have reached a stalemate with City's asking price the 'crux of the matter', say German media outlet FT Redaktion as relayed via Sport Witness.

The asking price of City is said to be double what the Bundesliga side are hoping to pay. There is a threat that the deal will become 'stuck on the buffers' unless City reduce their valuation, amid a deterioration in the relationship between the clubs.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

This report follows earlier claims that Bayern had made an insulting bid of only £35m for Sané - last summer, a fee of upwards of £100m had often been cited in the press.

Although Sané is approaching the final year of his contract with City, with no signs of an extension, it appears that Pep Guardiola's side are refusing to be pressured into losing the German international on the cheap.

It remains to be seen what steps Sané is prepared to do to force through a move, but at present it seems possible that the winger could remain a member of City's squad for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

-----

