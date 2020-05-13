City Xtra
Wingers transfer hits impasse with Man City's asking price the 'crux of the matter' - double the valuation of Bayern Munich

The talks between Man City and Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sané have reached a stalemate with City's asking price the 'crux of the matter', say German media outlet FT Redaktion as relayed via Sport Witness.

The asking price of City is said to be double what the Bundesliga side are hoping to pay. There is a threat that the deal will become 'stuck on the buffers' unless City reduce their valuation, amid a deterioration in the relationship between the clubs. 

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

This report follows earlier claims that Bayern had made an insulting bid of only £35m for Sané - last summer, a fee of upwards of £100m had often been cited in the press. 

Although Sané is approaching the final year of his contract with City, with no signs of an extension, it appears that Pep Guardiola's side are refusing to be pressured into losing the German international on the cheap. 

It remains to be seen what steps Sané is prepared to do to force through a move, but at present it seems possible that the winger could remain a member of City's squad for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge player-exchange deal between Man City, Inter Milan and Barcelona discussed

A complex transfer deal between City, Inter and Barcelona involving the sale of Cancelo and the signing of Semedo has been discussed, say Corriere dello Sport.

"This is embarrassing" - Some Man City fans react to the 2020/21 Puma product leaks

Manchester City fans react to the latest leaks of Puma products going on sale next season...

Remarkably Relentless - The run which won Manchester City the 2018/19 title

One year on from Manchester City winning their fourth Premier League title down on the south coast, Harry Winters looks back at the enthralling run which powered the Blues over the line.

Man City looking at several new additions in the upcoming transfer window

A new full-back, two centre-backs and a Leroy Sané replacement seem on the agenda for the current Premier League champions in the next transfer window.

"I'm not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be." - Man City star shares his thoughts on footballs return

Winger Raheem Sterling has shared his thoughts as footballs takes another step towards returning following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you hit me hard, you won't be in the next game!" - Riyad Mahrez shares funny Pep Guardiola training ground story

Riyad Mahrez has recently shared a very funny training ground story concerning City manager Pep Guardiola.

'Everything indicates' Barcelona defenders next destination is Man City

Fresh rumours suggest Manchester City made a move for Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo last summer and could make yet another attempt in the next few months.

“Before I signed for Man City, there was also interest from Liverpool." - Winger reveals surprise transfer interest

Winger Riyad Mahrez has revealed there was surprise interest from Merseyside before his eventual move to Manchester.

Man City midfielder to be offered contract extension following latest Premier League vote

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is set to be offered a contract extension until the end of the current Premier League season, following a vote by top-flight clubs on Monday.

Potential first look at 2020/21 Man City home shirt as new photo emerges

City Xtra takes a first look at the Manchester City home shirt for the 2020/21 season, as a new photo emerges.

