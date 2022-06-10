Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri Could be an Option for Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are looking at different options for left-back with the possibility of Oleksandr Zinchenko moving on this summer, and it has been widely reported that they are looking at Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion.

But one that hasn't been mentioned in the media until now is one that the Citizens boss has a keen eye on, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The French youngster has been in fine form for the Molineux outfit since joining on loan initial from Angers in 2020.

Tim Spiers of The Athletic has produced a run-down of where he sees the Midlands-based side looking to strengthen this season and is full of praise for the Under-21 international.

Spiers writes "Ait-Nouri, one of the best-performing teenagers in the Premier League last season, is attracting attention from big clubs across Europe and is believed to be on Manchester City’s radar, albeit Wolves aren’t anticipating any firm offers for the French Under-21 international this summer."

Manchester City s Raheem Sterling and Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Richard Sellers - IMAGO / PA Images

Wolves have shown great progress once again this season and a Raheem Sterling penalty was enough for the premier league champions to take all three points earlier in December 2021, with Ait-Nouri the stand-out player for the visitors at the Etihad Stadium.

