Wolves star set for transfer tussle as Man City & Juventus move ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of player

markgough96

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is a target for Manchester City, Juventus and Barcelona, report ESPN.

Most importantly, ESPN say that City and Juventus appear to be the forerunners for Traore's signature, with Barcelona less sure about making a bid. 

Any move for the winger is said to be largely contingent upon whether or not Wolves are able to qualify for this season's Champions League - a task that seems unlikely as things stand, which would suggest a transfer tussle is on the horizon.

Traore (24), has finally begun to live up to his hype and deliver on his immense potential this season, with the former Barcelona star registering 6 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances this season. 

This had inevitably prompted speculation about the player's future, with figures around £70m suggested in the past. 

City will be looking to sign a winger following Leroy Sane's departure, but Traore operates predominantly on the right-hand side and it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola is keen to sign the Spaniard just yet. 

Man City receive significant update in possible move for Bayern Munich midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is uninterested in a move to City, says Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

markgough96

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City swatted aside Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium to tighten their grip on a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Nathan Allen

Man City given major transfer boost as Serie A side drop £100m asking price

City's move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be a step closer after IndyFootball reported that Napoli will settle for £70m for the defender.

markgough96

"That was maybe one of the best performances he gave this season." - Pep Guardiola makes bold claim on star striker

Pep Guardiola has made a bold claim in Tuesdays pre-match press conference about star striker Gabriel Jesus; claiming Sunday's game in which Manchester City fell to a narrow defeat to Southampton was "one of the best performances he's gave this season".

harryasiddall

balearic john

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City bounced back from defeat on the south coast by demolishing a sorry Newcastle at the Etihad.

Nathan Allen

John Stones starts! - Manchester City vs Newcastle (Team News)

After a disappointing loss to Southampton at the weekend, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will be hoping to bounce back with a victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League. With an FA Cup Semi-Final in sight, Guardiola may have one-eye on whats round the corner when it comes to his team selection.

harryasiddall

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Newcastle United (w/NUFC360)

In what will be City’s first fixture in the new 6pm kick off slot, the Blues will be eager to both get back to winning ways, but also find the net, given they failed to score with any of their 26 shots on goal at St Mary’s.

Harry Winters

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Following an impressively underwhelming display against Southampton at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will have no excuses as their well-rested stars face down a depleted Newcastle side at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'will' host Champions League RO16 clash after 'a lot' of pressure from Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid 'will' be played at the Etihad Stadium after 'a lot' of pressure from the club.

harryasiddall

Alphie Izzett

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

Manchester City return to the Etihad on Wednesday evening to face an in-form Newcastle side. Here's how we think City will line-up...

Brandon Evans