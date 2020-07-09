Wolves star set for transfer tussle as Man City & Juventus move ahead of Barcelona in pursuit of player

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is a target for Manchester City, Juventus and Barcelona, report ESPN.

Most importantly, ESPN say that City and Juventus appear to be the forerunners for Traore's signature, with Barcelona less sure about making a bid.

Any move for the winger is said to be largely contingent upon whether or not Wolves are able to qualify for this season's Champions League - a task that seems unlikely as things stand, which would suggest a transfer tussle is on the horizon.

Traore (24), has finally begun to live up to his hype and deliver on his immense potential this season, with the former Barcelona star registering 6 goals and 9 assists in 42 appearances this season.

This had inevitably prompted speculation about the player's future, with figures around £70m suggested in the past.

City will be looking to sign a winger following Leroy Sane's departure, but Traore operates predominantly on the right-hand side and it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola is keen to sign the Spaniard just yet.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra