Xavi Comments On Bernardo Silva Amid Barcelona Interest

Bernardo Silva has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer, however, any potential transfer has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

Silva played 64 minutes for The Cityzens last night in their friendly match against the club who've been vying for his signature. The game proved to be a thrilling end-to-end encounter, finishing with a 3-3 scoreline despite the 'friendly' tag.

It was City's second 3-3 draw in just three days after the Sky Blues' Premier League clash with Newcastle United also finished with the same score. Silva was impressive in the former of the two draws, scoring the goal that drew his side level on Sunday.

It is believed that the Portugal man is keen on a move to the Catalan side but any transfer now seems impossible, given City's sizeable price tag and Barca's current financial woes. The Cityzens are believed to value the midfielder at around £80million, a price which the Camp Nou side are unlikely to reach considering they have had to activate several financial 'levers' to register new signings this window.

Speaking after their showdown with the Sky Blues, Xavi spoke of his admiration of the player but seemed to rule out a move for the Portugal midfielder. “Who doesn’t like Bernardo Silva? But also De Bruyne, Haaland… They have a great team," the Barca manager said via Barca universal.

"There are no news regarding Silva. He’s an important player for Pep and City. But yes, I love him as a player.

“He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions. He’s a very important player for Pep and he makes a difference on the pitch.”

Xavi's love for Silva doesn't come as a surprise considering his club were angling to secure his services for most of the transfer window but his admission that there is 'no news' would seem to indicate that any potential transfer won't be completed this summer.

This will come as good news for City fans, who made their admiration for the 27-year-old clear in their first home game of the season against Bournemouth when Silva was serenaded for around five minutes by the home supporters.

Having already lost key figures in Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this window it seems unlikely that supporters would have been as accepting of losing such a strong fan favourite in Silva.

