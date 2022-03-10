"Yes, He Is Going!" - Sky Germany Confirm Erling Haaland Future With Borussia Dortmund Insight as Manchester City Circle

A new report from Sky Germany has assessed Erling Haaland's future ahead of the summer transfer window, amid growing interest from Manchester City, as well as a host of Europe's top clubs.

A recent report by the Manchester Evening News had revealed that Pep Guardiola holds the belief that, despite Manchester City’s dominance this season, they would have been ‘even better’ with the presence of a traditional number nine.

Ahead of Manchester City's rampant 4-1 victory against rivals Manchester United, the Catalan boss confirmed this claim by admitting that his side are in ‘need’ of a striker next summer.

With several names branded around with regards to a potential move to the Etihad Stadium next season, number one target Erling Haaland’s chances of departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer have been revealed by Sky Germany.

“Yes, he (Erling Haaland) is going (to leave). In (Borussia) Dortmund, therefore, everyone expects a departure. Even in the Haaland camp, one thing is clear: we want to leave”, the Sky Germany's Marc Behrenbeck stated in a new report.

While it has seemed nailed on that the Norwegian striker is set to bid farewell to the Bundesliga giants in the coming months, the possibility of a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium was discussed by Behrenbeck.

“(Manchester) City is interested. In addition to (Harry) Kane, he is the top candidate, you want one of the two.”

Rob Dawson of ESPN has also shared a similar view to Sky Germany about Manchester City’s striker situation, as he stated in a report that while they will keep tabs on Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham, their top priority remains the Norway international.

Behrenbeck went on to speak his mind on whether a switch for Erling Haaland to either of Spain’s top clubs could be on the cards in the summer of 2022.

“Real (Madrid) is mentioned again and again. Of course, they’re on to (Kylian) Mbappe first. Barcelona is therefore really hot. They can and want to finance him, as they say themselves”, he concluded.

While the competition for Erling Haaland’s signature is undeniably cut-throat, it is expected that Manchester City will do everything in their power to finalise a deal for a player capable of elevating their team to the closest to perfection.

