"Yes, we received the offer" - Atletico Madrid president confirms bid from Man City for star defender

Jack Walker

In a recent interview, Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo expressed Manchester City's interest in Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez - confirming that Pep Guardiola's side have launched an eye-watering record bid, in an attempt to bring the 25-year-old to the Etihad, according El Transistor.

It was rumoured that - after a breakdown in negotiations for Kalidou Koulibaly - Manchester City had set their sights on Jose Gimenez, bidding in the region of €85M. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed these rumours are true. 

In a recent interview, Cerezo stated:

"Yes, we received the offer [of €85M from Man City], but Jose Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."

rb-leipzig-v-club-atletico-de-madrid-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final
(Photo by Lluis Gene/Getty Images)

Gimenez struggled for fitness last season, only managing 21 La Liga appearances, Should Manchester City sign the defender, it will no doubt require a record fee.

