"Yes, we received the offer" - Atletico Madrid president confirms bid from Man City for star defender
Jack Walker
In a recent interview, Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo expressed Manchester City's interest in Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez - confirming that Pep Guardiola's side have launched an eye-watering record bid, in an attempt to bring the 25-year-old to the Etihad, according El Transistor.
It was rumoured that - after a breakdown in negotiations for Kalidou Koulibaly - Manchester City had set their sights on Jose Gimenez, bidding in the region of €85M. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has claimed these rumours are true.
In a recent interview, Cerezo stated:
"Yes, we received the offer [of €85M from Man City], but Jose Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."
Gimenez struggled for fitness last season, only managing 21 La Liga appearances, Should Manchester City sign the defender, it will no doubt require a record fee.
