Young Manchester City Goalkeeper Linked With Loan Move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

Young Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has been linked with a loan move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht this summer.

Manchester City's goalkeeping situation may be as settled as ever, with Ederson clearly Pep Guardiola's number one and Zack Steffen an able deputy to the Brazilian.

One of the manager's first priorities upon his appointment as City manager in 2016 was to sort out the goalkeeping situation. Joe Hart was deemed surplus to requirements, with Claudio Bravo brought in as his replacement.

The Chilian, despite showing a vast improvement with the ball at his feet, really failed to get going at the Etihad Stadium and was quickly displaced by former Benfica keeper, Ederson.

Since then, his career in Sky Blue - or green - has been a roaring success. Quickly establishing himself as one of Europe's premier goalkeepers, Ederson has won back-to-back Golden Glove awards in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old recently signed a contract extension and is tied down until at least 2026. That means anyone trying to take his spot will have to show something special to Guardiola - and that would likely come via a loan spell.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images One player who constantly says he wants to be City's first-choice keeper one day is James Trafford. The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Bolton Wanderers, but there could be a major step up in quality next season, if recent reports are to be believed. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The Sun says Trafford could be again on the move in the summer, with Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht seen as a dream, but a possible destination.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Currently 3rd in the Belgian top-flight, the increased demands working under the former City captain would bring could test the youngster to the limit.



It is also worth pointing out that American backup keeper Zack Steffen also signed an extension with the club earlier this season.

Despite a tough afternoon against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final, the USA international has shown on multiple occasions that he is capable of standing in for Ederson when necessary.

So, with all that in mind, it is hard to see where Trafford could gain minutes if he were to rejoin the squad on a more permanent basis.

