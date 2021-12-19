Young Midfielder Could Be Set for 'Early Return' to Man City After Underwhelming Bundesliga Loan Stint

The chances of an early return to Manchester City from his season-long loan to Hamburg have been considered for Tommy Doyle, who has struggled for playing time in the Bundesliga, as per a new report from Germany.

Manchester City’s academy graduate Tommy Doyle has not had the best of times in Germany out on loan at HSV Hamburg since emerging through the youth ranks at the Etihad Stadium

The 20-year-old, who signed a five-year deal at his boyhood club in 2020, has only made six appearances for the 2. Bundesliga club in the second division of German football, all from the bench.

According to German outlet BILD, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, an ‘early return’ to Manchester City from his loan spell can not been ‘excluded’ as a possibility for Doyle.

Further details suggest that the logic behind whether the loan move ‘makes sense’ at this point has been brought up, as the talented midfielder has played only 71 minutes of football at Hamburg so far.

Doyle was sent on a season-long loan to gain valuable first-team football and develop his overall game as a senior player. In September, Hamburg boss Tim Walter had touched on how the Englishman’s feet were ‘sensational’ and it was only a matter of ‘another week or two to settle in’ for Doyle.

However, this could not be any further from the reality of the situation as the Premier League 2 champion has been sitting on the sidelines, despite being reportedly fit and raring to go.

While former Manchester City stars Jadon Sancho and Rabbi Matondo took to life in Germany, the same hasn’t been the case for Tommy Doyle, who could indeed by recalled to Manchester by Pep Guardiola to provide further depth in central midfield.

The good news is that this is not nearly the end of the world for a clearly talented young prospect, who will return to the Etihad Stadium with plenty of experience under his belt.

