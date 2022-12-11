Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Harry Kane's Wild Penalty Sends England Home

England went out of the World Cup against reigning Champions France in the quarter-finals after losing 2-1 in a tight and tense game between the European heavyweights

The tale of two penalties was the story for England as they went out against France whose quality in attack shone through winning 2-1 in normal time.

France took the lead in the first half through a wonder strike from Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni who belted one in the corner out of Jordon Pickford's reach.

In the second half England came out on the front foot and their pressure paid off as they were awarded a penalty as Bukayo Saka was fouled.

Harry Kane stepped up and made no mistake as he become England's joint all-time top goal scorer alongside Wayne Rooney.

Harry Kane

France responded immediately with Adrien Rabiot forcing Pickford into a smart save and they continued to search for their second goal.

It came with 12 minutes to go from Olivier Giroud who headed in a fabulous Antoine Griezmann cross.

England did not take it lying down though as they yet again won a penalty and Kane was yet again staring down his Tottenham Hotspur teammates Hugo Lloris.

This time though it was not the same outcome as Kane's penalty went wildly over the bar with arguably the biggest moment of his career passing him by due to a lack of calmness.

Harry Kane

Marcus Rashford had a free-kick in the last seconds which went onto the top of the net but England were done by a France side who have the experience in knockout tournaments.

Now the main question will be whether Gareth Southgate will remain in charge after three major tournaments and no trophies.

France will be optimistic of getting to back-to-back World Cup finals as they have underdogs Morocco in the semi-final.

