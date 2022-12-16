Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi Absent For Argentina Training

According to reports Lionel Messi was not in training for Argentina in the build-up for the World Cup final.

The biggest game on the footballing calendar is around the corner with the World Cup final on Sunday as Argentina take on France after two comfortable enough semi-final games.

It will be Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe with the two favourites for the golden ball locking horns to take their countries to glory.

Messi, at 35-years-old, is having a fine tournament as he is spearheading Argentina in his last ever World Cup and he is yet again so close to getting the trophy that evaded him so far in his momentous career.

However there has been cause for concern surrounding the star with the final only a few days away.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi absent from training session

As expected Messi has been the key attacker for Argentina and he started the competition in fine form by scoring the first goal in the defeat to Saudi Arabia.

He proceeded to open the scoring again in the next game against Mexico and then in the last group game he missed a penalty.

That didn't derail his fine form though as he got goals against Australia, Holland and Croatia dazzling in every game.

So there will be some concern about the fact he was not part of the training session after suffering from hamstring comfort in his left-leg against Croatia.

All football fans will be hoping that it is purely a precaution so Messi has one more chance to display his excellence in the World Cup final.

