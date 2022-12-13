2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi Makes It His Semi-Final

Maybe this time is his time.

Maybe this will settle the greatest of all time debate.

Maybe this will be the cherry on top of one of the most mesmerising careers we will ever see.

One thing we do know is that we must cherish watching Lionel Messi whilst we can as yet again he has delivered on the biggest and most pressure filled situation arguably of his career as he dragged Argentina to the final of the 2022 World Cup.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Messi makes it his moment

All the build-up before the game was of course around Messi with it being potentially his last World Cup match so he needed to step up and emulate Diego Maradona from all them years ago.

He very much did that knowing that this very well may be his last ever chance of securing the trophy that has evaded him, the only one that has slipped his grasp.

Now he has another chance, another chance to lift that gold trophy all because he was the man who got his nation up and running against a stubborn Croatian side who were looking to get to back-to-back World Cup finals.

Julian Alvarez was put through on goal and he was taken out by an onrushing Dominik Livakovic with the referee pointing to the spot.

Messi blasted the penalty kick in and everyone knew he was definitely not messing about.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Five minutes later Manchester City's Julian Alvarez bombarded his way through the defence and made his own luck due to brilliant persistence which allowed him to be in the position to poke home.

In the second half Argentina were solid as a unit and left Croatia struggling to create any clear-cut chances.

Messi had an effort saved after Gvardiol had put him off with some good late pressure but with 20 minutes left he was on a revenge mission against Croatia themselves after the 2018 World Cup result and also he was on a one-man mission to tear one of the best centre backs of the tournament to shreds.

And that is exactly what he done even at 35-years-old as he sent Gvardiol one way then the other and another way as he was dazzling on the pitch, as he always does.

He done that to lay it on a plate for Alvarez to get his brace.

It was breath-taking and Messi at his very best.

The Messi of young had entered the pitch for a brief moment, the Messi who would have dreamed of taking his country to a World Cup win.

Just like in 2014 he is now one step away from that mammoth achievement but this time he has an Argentinian side who have never been closer under a manager who has made them a tough nut to crack whilst getting the best from the possibly the best to ever kick a ball.

This could be his time and it could be our time to witness Lionel Messi get the prize that he needs to fill his trophy cabinet up.

Just one more game, what a fine way it could be to end an international career.

Or it may just be the cruellest.

Will he step up again?

Read More Manchester City Coverage: