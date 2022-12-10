Skip to main content
2022 World Cup: Weghorst's Heroics Nearly Ends Messi's Last Dance

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

2022 World Cup: Weghorst's Heroics Nearly Ends Messi's Last Dance

Lionel Messi still has the chance to his first ever World Cup as Argentina got past Holland on penalties after some very late drama to take it to extra time.

Argentina beat Holland on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals after losing a two-goal lead due to Louis Van Gaal's substitution masterclass.

Lionel Scaloni's side were one up at half-time after another piece of Lionel Messi genius as he cut open the rigid Holland backline with a ridiculous through ball to Nahuel Molina to poke past Andries Noppert.

They doubled their lead in the second half with Lionel Messi converting from the spot-kick and it looked like the game was all but over.

However Van Gaal then brought on his big strikers with Luuk De Jong and Wout Weghorst on to go long ball.

Wout Weghorst

A Seamless and Affordable Way to Watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Live From Anywhere

Weghorst got one back with seven minutes of normal time left with an excellent header from Steven Berghuis' cross.

Then after 10 minutes of stoppage time had already gone the former Burnley man got one of the most ludicrous last second equalisers you will ever see.

Holland had a free-kick on the edge of the box and whilst everyone expected Teun Koopmeiners to whip the ball over the wall he instead slipped Weghorst in who swiftly turned and shot before Emiliano Martinez could react.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One of the most insane World Cup moments in one of the most insane games which saw the most yellows ever in a World Cup game.

Extra time went by without any real chances and then came the nerve-wracking penalties with specialist Emiliano Martinez wanting to be the hero.

Emiliano Martinez & Virgil Van Dijk

The Copa America hero of course done it again as he stopped the first penalty diving to his right denying Virgil Van Dijk.

Messi stepped up first for Argentina to set the example and he calmy rolled the ball home.

Martinez amazingly saved again stopping Berghuis' attempt in the opposite corner.

Enzo Fernandez put his penalty wide of the post to make it tense for the South American's but Lautaro Martinez made sure they won the tie with all the Argentinian players celebrating in front of their opposing players due to things getting very heated in the game.

Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals which will be a rematch from the 2018 group stages.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

ArgentinaNetherlands

Neymar
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Brazil Crash Out On Penalties Against Croatia

By Elliot Thompson
Goncalo Ramos & Yann Sommer
Match Coverage

Goncalo Ramos Scores First Hat-Trick Of 2022 World Cup

By Elliot Thompson
Bounou
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Morocco Shock Spain On Penalties

By Elliot Thompson
imago1020062842h
News

2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Against Switzerland

By Elliot Thompson
Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Star's Contract Extension Could Be Axed To Make Way For Jude Bellingham

By Harri Burton
Phil Foden, Manchester City
News

Revealed: Bristol City Came "Very Close" To Signing Phil Foden On Loan In 2017

By Harri Burton
Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Join Race For Young Croatian Defender, Wanted By Chelsea

By Harri Burton
Richarlison
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Brazil Run Riot In The First Half To Get Tite Dancing

By Elliot Thompson