2022 World Cup: Weghorst's Heroics Nearly Ends Messi's Last Dance

Argentina beat Holland on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals after losing a two-goal lead due to Louis Van Gaal's substitution masterclass.

Lionel Scaloni's side were one up at half-time after another piece of Lionel Messi genius as he cut open the rigid Holland backline with a ridiculous through ball to Nahuel Molina to poke past Andries Noppert.

They doubled their lead in the second half with Lionel Messi converting from the spot-kick and it looked like the game was all but over.

However Van Gaal then brought on his big strikers with Luuk De Jong and Wout Weghorst on to go long ball.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Weghorst got one back with seven minutes of normal time left with an excellent header from Steven Berghuis' cross.

Then after 10 minutes of stoppage time had already gone the former Burnley man got one of the most ludicrous last second equalisers you will ever see.

Holland had a free-kick on the edge of the box and whilst everyone expected Teun Koopmeiners to whip the ball over the wall he instead slipped Weghorst in who swiftly turned and shot before Emiliano Martinez could react.

One of the most insane World Cup moments in one of the most insane games which saw the most yellows ever in a World Cup game.

Extra time went by without any real chances and then came the nerve-wracking penalties with specialist Emiliano Martinez wanting to be the hero.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Copa America hero of course done it again as he stopped the first penalty diving to his right denying Virgil Van Dijk.

Messi stepped up first for Argentina to set the example and he calmy rolled the ball home.

Martinez amazingly saved again stopping Berghuis' attempt in the opposite corner.

Enzo Fernandez put his penalty wide of the post to make it tense for the South American's but Lautaro Martinez made sure they won the tie with all the Argentinian players celebrating in front of their opposing players due to things getting very heated in the game.

Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals which will be a rematch from the 2018 group stages.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: