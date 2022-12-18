Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

It was all set up to be one of the greatest games of all time for every generation of supporters.

The main men who are club teammates up against each other.

One coming to an end of the most sparkling career a sportsperson could possibly have whilst the other was just starting what will be an all-timer career.

Lionel Messi versus Kylian Mbappe.

The elder wanting the trophy that has avoided him forever to finally finish the set at 35-years-old.

The younger wanting to give himself a shout for one of the best players of all time by carrying his country to back-to-back World Cups at just the age of 23-year-old.

The King up against the next in-line to the throne.

They couldn't possibly disappoint.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The context of the final made it one of the most anticipated 90 minutes of the beautiful game ever and once it had finished it would go down as one of if not the best game of football to have graced our eyes.

It felt like everyone apart from the French wanted the little genius from Rosario to get his hands on the gold trophy that every single player in Qatar wanted to run away with.

This was his last chance to be able to step out of Diego Maradona's shadow and have his own celebration of a lifetime with the most famous trophy in the sport.

This time was his time as Maradona watched on from above.

His spirt was in Qatar and Messi did not let him down as goose bumps went through every football fan when he was finally able to give the trophy a kiss instead of having to painfully walk past it yet again.

IMAGO / Action Plus

10 La Liga titles, one Ligue 1 title, seven Copa Del Rey's, seven Spanish Super cups, three UEFA Super Cup's, three club World Cup's, one Trophee Des Champions, one Olympic gold, one Copa America, seven Ballon D'or' trophies.

Now, one World Cup.

The one to complete the most marvellous of sets.

The stars had finally aligned.

But his club teammate, Mbappe came so close to ruining it all for the little magician and putting his name up in lights again.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

The plan looked like it was all falling into place in the first half as Angel Di Maria won a penalty after being tripped up by Ousmane Dembele.

Messi stepped up, took a deep breath and slotted past Hugo Lloris then ten minutes before half-time Di Maria himself got on the scoresheet as he finished off a swashbuckling team move from Argentina.

It was all coming together for Messi as Mbappe had barely had a kick and France looked like they couldn't get near any of Lionel Scaloni's side.

In the second half Argentina looked like they had handled the game well but just like this World Cup has shown that doesn't matter as in the space of two minutes Messi's dream was slowly slipping away as Mbappe had the section of France fans in the Lusail Stadium loving football again.

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

His first goal came from the penalty spot due to Nicolas Otamendi bundling Randal Kolo Muani to the ground.

The second was a volley which encapsulated everything that Mbappe was about as he stunned and silenced the Argentinian's around the world, he wasn't ready to roll over for Messi.

He wanted to see him in tears walking past the World Cup trophy again with it being a symbolic passing of the torch.

Messi in the last seconds of normal time had the ball on the edge of the box moving it onto his left foot as he tried to curl one past Lloris.

As the ball was flying towards the goal it was as if time had stopped, with the last kick the best player was about to rip up the script for extra time.

This time though Lloris stood firm and the script writers had to conjure some more drama of the highest level for all of us to sit through and appreciate.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

The 108th minute.

That was the moment when Messi got the goal to surely stop the excruciating tension.

He followed in tapping home after Lautaro Martinez's powerful effort was stopped by Lloris but Messi wasn't letting him off the hook.

Extra-time looked like being Messi's time and 2022 looked like being his moment to end any debates about who the greatest of all time was.

Until Mbappe for the second time ruined the dream as he scored another penalty to get a World Cup final hat-trick, the torch was yet again slowly on its way back to being passed onto Mbappe.

In the last seconds of extra time hearts were really in mouths as Kolo Muani was in and he had the chance to be known as the man who ruined the night that was meant to belong to Messi.

But Emiliano Martinez stood tall and spread himself to make the save of his life whilst simultaneously giving himself the chance to go down as an all-time Argentinian great in the penalty shootout.

Argentina went right up the end immediately and Inter Milan's Martinez got his head on a cross but it went wide.

The whistle went, no one knew what had happened or what was about to happen.

International finals aren't meant to be like this.

Chaotically mesmerising then came the penalties, one kick of a ball could give Messi everything he wanted or it could put Mbappe on track to eternal greatness.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Messi and Mbappe were not risking it as they both stepped up first dispatching their pressure filled kicks.

Then Emi Martinez got up to his mind game antics by throwing the ball away and getting in every penalty takers head.

Kingsley Coman was second for France and Martinez was the hero for Argentina once again as he guessed the right way and Paulo Dybala scored to give the South American's an advantage.

Then Aurelien Tchouameni stepped up.

Martinez didn't even have to save it as it went wide and he done his dance, the victory dance even though there was still penalties to go.

Would it come back to haunt him?

IMAGO / Focus Images

After Leandro Paredes and Kolo Muani had both done what they needed to do it came down to Gonzalo Montiel.

He had the weight of billions on his shoulders.

Imagine that.

Not just your countries hopes on your shoulders but the millions who wanted Messi to get the one that had escaped him.

As he ran up to the ball it felt like the Earth had stopped spinning, the anticipation was gruelling.

Montiel's shot sent Lloris the wrong way and Argentina were finally the World Champions.

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Lionel Messi, World Champion.

He had finally completed football.

He had finally ended the debates.

He had finally cemented himself in football as one of the eternal greats who will never ever be forgotten.

Qatar 2022 was Lionel Messi's time and he couldn't have done it without the Argentinian side who had put their bodies on the line in every single game for him.

It started with an embarrassing defeat to Saudi Arabia but it ended with the picture most of the world wanted to see.

Messi with his hands on that illustrious trophy, in the most drama filled way possible he finally got it.

Football is the sport which will never get old, it keeps on giving and it gave us one of the most iconic moments we will ever get to sit through.

A moment that you and I won't forget.