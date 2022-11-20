Report: Barcelona Using World Cup To Scout Manchester City Duo

Over the last couple of seasons, there have been many rumours surrounding Barcelona's interest in Manchester City's Ilkay Gündoğan and Bernardo Silva.

Despite Xavi's battle for Bernardo's signature being said to be over, Barcelona's interest in Man City's German captain and midfield maestro is well and truly alive.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants are set to use the 2022 World Cup, taking place in Qatar, as an opportunity to scout both players while playing for their respective nations.

(Photo by IMAGO / PA Images)

Bernardo's Portugal are in Group H, alongside Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay, while Gündoğan deputises in midfield for Germany, who take on Costa Rica, Japan, and Spain in Group E.

The two players are in very different contract situations at City. While Bernardo is under contract at the club until 2025, the 28-year-old has expressed his desire to move to Spain.

Gündoğan is very much happy to stay with the current Premier League champions but has a contract that expires at the end of the season, however. And with talks not yet set into motion, this could be the last season Cityzens see the German in City colours.

Both players could have the time and stage to display their skills and value to Barcelona, with Portugal and Germany expected to make it far in the competition.

