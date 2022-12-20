The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

A month of football which we will talk about for so many years to come as a defining moment for one of the all time greats finally happened for us to enjoy.

But there was so much more in a tournament which is being regarded as the best World Cup of all time.

We must though remember the controversies that surrounded the World Cup and it was the biggest reminder that we must all strive for a better world with football being at the forefront due to how the beautiful sport can bring light onto some horrid things like human right violations.

That is what this World Cup has done, the sportwashing didn't work as now there is an even bigger emphasis on human rights and football needs to carry on delivering the message of support as it can do so much good off the pitch as much as it can on.

Football is never just football, it can and has to be the platform for awareness and positivity.

IMAGO / PA Images

The action on the pitch at basically every World Cup is always positive due to the sheer quality and amount of stories on display but this time in 2022, in the World Cup that was bang in the middle of the footballing season that was notched up to another level.

We already knew that it would be the last World Cup for the two of the all time greats in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As well as some of the best of this generation having possibly their last World Cup as Luis Suarez, Neymar, Manuel Neuer, Luka Modric and Robert Lewandowski to name a few bowing out on the worlds stage.

But let's go back to the start.

Qatar took on Ecuador in the opening game after Morgan Freeman narrated part of the opening ceremony.

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

The game had kicked off whilst the countdown clock was still going, that set the tone for the chaos that the group stages were about to give us.

Qatar became the first host nation in World Cup history to lose the opening game as Enner Valencia got a brace as he reminded the whole world that he was in fact still going strong after some years in the Premier League.

The first lot of fixtures carried on to deliver as England bagged six, Virgil Van Dijk made his World Cup debut, Gareth Bale got his first ever World Cup goal, World Cup icon Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty from Lewandowski, Japan stunned Germany, Spain destroyed Costa Rica with seven, Ronaldo made history with another goal and Richarlison scored an overhead which was just obscene.

Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia though was the biggest upset and the most ridiculous game in the first round of games as Messi looked set for more disappointment on the World stage yet again with Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari carving their names in history forever,

IMAGO / PA Images

It didn't stop as you blinked and the game week two was underway with the drama of course carrying on.

Wales were collapsing with a last minute defeat to Iran, Qatar got their first ever World Cup goal, soccer nearly beat football, the Aussies made a statement, Lionel Messi made sure he was sticking around, Lewandowski got his first World Cup goal, Costa Rica shocked the shockers beating Japan, Croatia knocked out Canada, Spain shared the spoils with Germany, a six goal thriller between Cameroon and Serbia on the same day Ghana edged South Korea in another nail-biting encounter, Brazil edged past Switzerland and Bruno Fernandes carried Cristiano Ronaldo.

Morocco though beating a Belgium side who were meant to be at the top of the Fifa rankings was the everyone couldn't stop speaking about as Roberto Martinez couldn't stop his players hitting out at each other in the media.

Every World Cup a big side has an implosion, Belgium decided to take the one for the team this time.

IMAGO / Belga

No one though could have prepared themselves for the last set of games in the groups as 27 of the sides could still go through.

Everything came down to this.

Senegal accompanied the Netherlands to the knockouts undoing all of Ecuador's and Enner Valencia's hard work, England sent Wales home with Iran joining them on the way as USA done what they had to do.

Then more of the unbelievable upsets as Tunisia beat World Champions France but were condemned to a group stage exit as Australia defied all the odds to beat Denmark and go through.

Group C went all the way to the wire as Mexico threw everything at Saudi Arabia to go through but it wasn't enough with Poland scraping through with Messi and Co.

Belgium needed a win against Croatia and Romelu Lukaku had a disaster class to ensure the 2018 runners-up went through in second place as Morocco carried on shocking everyone in sight as they topped their group.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Group E with Spain, Germany, Japan and Costa Rica had everyone falling in love with the sport all over again. Japan topped the group by a millimetre with the ball someone not going out meaning the 2014 World Champions were out in the group again and at one stage were even losing to Costa Rica. Japan top, just how?

Ghana got their revenge on Luis Suarez as he was on tears on the bench even though Uruguay won 2-0 but South Korea beat Portugal in the last minutes to make sure they carried on the underdog trend.

In the last two games Cameroon pulled off yet another surprise beating favourites Brazil in stoppage time with Vincent Aboubakar shaking the referee's hand after getting sent off but Brazil still went through with Switzerland as Xherdan Shaqiri reminded the world of his quality.

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

And breathe, oh no we were straight into the knockouts. No break, no gathering your bearings we weren't stopping.

Holland showed some total football, Argentina killed Australia's dream just, Kylian Mbappe had all of France's hopes on his back as Olivier Giroud became his nations all-time top goal scorer, England strolled past Senegal, Croatia's penalty expertise were too much for Japan, Brazil danced past South Korea, Achraf Hakimi's paneka stunned Spain and Ronaldo watched on form the bench as his replacement Goncalo Ramos got the first hat-trick of the tournament.

So in a flash we had the last eight sides left in the competition who all now knew they actually had a somewhat serious chance to get their claws on the golden trophy which is the pinnacle of football.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The quarter-finals that followed would have made the whole planet say wow a countless amount of times.

Croatia's penalty heroics made Neymar weep with the chance of his World Cup moment being stolen from him.

Argentina looked like they were strolling to the semi-finals until Louis Van Gaal went prime Tony Pulis and put every big striker on the pitch with Burnley's Wout Weghorst getting a double to take it to extra-time and penalties all for Emi Martinez to make himself the taunting hero.

Morocco, like Croatia, made an all-time great cry as Ronaldo was sent home but the emphasis was all on the Africans making history. It was their moment.

England and France played out a cracker but Harry Kane had a moment of madness which effectively sent England out as his second penalty went into orbit.

IMAGO / PA Images

We had Croatia up against Argentina and Morocco up against France. Surely the shocks stopped there.

Unfortunately for everyone on team underdog they did as Lionel Messi made a mockery of one of the best young centre backs on the planet with Lionel Scaloni's side sweeping Croatia aside 2-0.

France ruined the Moroccan party as they scored very early on but then had to defend for their lives to make sure they got through with Randal Kolo Muani ending any hope for side who had won everyone's hearts.

So just like in the 2018 last 16 we had Argentina up against France for the biggest prize of them all.

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

First though in the third place playoff Morocco looked like they had done all they can as Luka Modric got a bronze medal to bow out of World Cup football.

Then we had the most anticipated game of football perhaps ever as Messi needed to have the game of his life at 35-years-old to make sure he got the one that had evaded him for all this time.

What we got was a final which was deserving of the World Cup which we had watched unfold before us.

It was chaos with two players showing why they will be all-timers.

One young and one old but the eldest always know best as Lionel Messi finally got to be cheered around a stadium with a World Cup trophy in his hands, it had happened and it really was a real image in the best World Cup final we will likely ever see.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The great man now finally had it all.

But now the football that had given us so many smiles was done with Christmas around the corner.

The present was the last month.

The famous cliché phrase is don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Messi, the greatest player we are likely to see ever kick a ball got his hands on the trophy he always wanted with the most unconceivable, unthinkable and unimaginable story unravelling in front of are vert eyes before we got to that ending.

Only football can do that not even fiction can produce that.

That is why it is the best, it is real, it is human and it can help the world become a better place.