World Cup 2022: Morocco Make World Cup History

IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

Morocco yet again shocked the whole world by beating Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal who disappointed even though they had just beaten Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Morocco have made African history as they become the first team from the continent to get to the semi-finals of the World Cup after they beat Portugal 1-0. 

Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri got the winner just before half-time with a header after Diogo Costa failed to collect a cross.

Morocco will face France in the semi-finals which will be their most difficult test even though they have already played Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Youseff En-Nesyri

Morocco shock the world again becoming the side to fall in love with

Every World Cup has a darkhorse and this tournament has seen so many in the drama of the group stages but even the most optimistic of football fan could not have seen this one coming.

Morocco, who finished bottom of their group in 2018, are victory away from the World Cup final after another magnificent upset against Portugal even though they themselves had just ran riot against Switzerland winning 6-1. 

They were always going to try their best frustrate Portugal as they have only conceded one goal all tournament but as soon as they got their goal every player but their body on the line yet again to make sure they got the victory.

In recent Ghana in 2010 were the closest African side to get close to the semi-finals but Morocco have went that one step further and now a large majority of the world will be rooting for them against World Champions France as who doesn't want the underdogs to do well.

Especially when the underdogs have captured the hearts of so many supporters watching on from home.

