Exclusive: Henry Winter urges United to keep tabs on Garner development

The Times journalist Henry Winter has urged Manchester United to continue looking at James Garner, following Nemanja Matic's contract extension.

Matic signed a three-year contract extension on Monday and Garner will have been learning from him during the time he's spent in and around the first-team under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 19-year-old is a different style of player to Matic and has excelled in a box-to-box role in the Under-23s set-up this season.

Speaking to Stretford Paddock's Tier 1 Podcast, Winter spoke very highly of Garner and explained he hopes United keep tabs on his development:

"I'm a big fan of [James] Garner. I've seen him play behind closed doors at Carrington in youth games a couple of years ago and I think he's got the personality and ability. You don't want to load down the pressure on young players too early but I hope Manchester United look at him and he develops. Obviously, he needs to develop physically, tactically and with his decision-making, but I think there's something around Garner and there is a player in there."

Garner has scored nine goals in 12 games in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy from midfield as a crucial part of Neil Wood's excelling side.

His promising form has seen him make six appearances for the first-team this term - four times in the Premier League, once in the Carabao Cup and once in the Premier League.

Winter isn't alone in rating Garner highly and he certainly has what it takes to add to Solskjaer's ever-improving midfield options.

