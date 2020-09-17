19/20 Awards: Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year announced

Manchester United have announced the winner of the 2019/20 Jimmy Murphy Youth Team Player of the Year Award, Anthony Elanga.

The 18-year-old was directly involved in seven goals in nine appearances for Neil Ryan's Under-18s before the season ended abruptly due to COVID-19.

He also played eight times for the Under-23s and came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday's first-team pre-season friendly at Aston Villa.

The Swedish starlet is progressing very nicely at United, and U18s head coach Ryan has explained why he selected him for the prestigious award:

"Anthony deserves this award. He’s an exciting player and scored some great goals for the Under-18s last season. There are a number of different factors that came into it when we made our decision, especially at this age group. Off the pitch, Anthony is extremely dedicated and always puts in the maximum effort, whether that is in his education, training or recovery work, and that is exactly what we want to see from our young players. On the pitch, he has become more consistent, regularly showing his pace, flair and finishing, while also improving his work rate."

Elanga, an electric winger, is due to feature regularly for the U23s side this season, but could very well make his competitive first-team debut at some stage.

He joins of major names by succeeding Mason Greenwood as the award's holder, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Marcus Rashford.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel below...