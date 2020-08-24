SI.com
Promising goalkeeper Matej Kovar closing in on EFL loan move

Alex Turk

Manchester United Under-23s goalkeeper Matej Kovar is closing in on a loan move away from the club this summer, with the EFL a very likely destination.

Kovar arrived in January 2018 as a 17-year-old and immediately became an important part of the Under-18s in the 2017/18 campaign.

The next season, he was the first-choice goalkeeper for the U23s and has since made 33 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are keen to offload a number of young stars on loan in order to gain first-team experience and Kovar is one of them.

The report claims Kovar is attracting serious interest from two Football League clubs, with League Two Swindon Town thought to be his most likely destination.

The 20-year-old Czech has spent plenty of time training amongst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's senior squad but is yet to make his United debut.

He's set to be the third young star to pursue senior minutes on loan for the 2020/21 season, after Tahith Chong at Werder Bremen and Aliou Traore at SM Caen.

Kovar is seriously one to watch for the future and is just one of the handful of excellent goalkeeping talent the Reds have at their disposal.

Like Dean Henderson did earlier in his career, let's hope Kovar can excel wherever he ends up for the upcoming season and continue his undeniable path to success.

Be sure to watch the latest Transfer Review on Stretford Paddock, where Stephen Howson goes through and rates United's recent links...

