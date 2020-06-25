Stretford Paddock
United confirm nine U23 players to be released

Alex Turk

Manchester United have issued an update on the club's academy squads, with contract expiries imminent ahead of preparations for the 2020/21 season.

In a brilliant move, United have made the decision to retain all players under the age of 18, 202 in total, with the missed opportunities this term in mind.

The Reds have also offered all outgoing players a support package, including the option of returning to the Aon Training Complex to maintain fitness during pre-season.

In terms of the Under-23 squad, there are several names that won't be continuing with the club beyond this summer.

United have confirmed nine U23 players will be departing the club following the expiry of their contracts:

Aidan Barlow

Alex Fojticek

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Demetri Mitchell

Dion McGhee

Ethan Hamilton

George Tanner

Kieran O’Hara

Largie Ramazani

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Demetri Mitchell, Ethan Hamilton and Largie Ramazani have all featured for the first team at some point.

With United's newfound depth at full-back and the current quality in midfield, it's no shock to see the first three names parting ways.

Ramazani comes as a surprise though, after emerging as one of the brightest upcoming talents in the U23s side this season.

The 19-year-old is thought to have rejected a contract himself though, with his heart away from the club for some time.

Ramazani stopped attending training before lockdown when it became clear he wouldn't be at the club for much longer.

