Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview

Aston Villa have been poor this season. They sit at 16th in the Premier League table and have three losses, a draw and a win in their last five. A 4-0 win over Brentford a couple of weeks ago was drowned out by embarrassing performances against Fulham and Newcastle United (The previous match) on either side of it, where they were beaten 3-0 and 4-0 respectively.

Meanwhile, United enter the game in 5th place, with four wins from the last five in all competitions are are very much favourites.

We spoke to Aston Villa fan Ellis from the UTV Podcast. He said the following about the game coming up and provided good insight into Villa's position and frame of mind at the moment:

"I think the best way to summarise my thoughts ahead of the game is cautiously optimistic. After a poor start to the season, United really seemed to have picked up and are playing quite well.

"Add to that the speculation regarding a certain Portuguese Balon Dor winner (Cristiano Ronaldo), he is bound to take centre stage. However, I cannot help but feel this week has been very good for Villa.

After the loss to Fulham, the previous manager Steven Gerrard was sacked. Former Arsenal coach Unai Emery will now take charge of his first game for the club.

"Emery has come in, said all the right things and now has the chance to back it up. It’s not at all going to be easy but it’s a really good chance for Emery to make a statement of intent. He will know that there is a lot of work to be done with the Villa side. I think the main thing he has to do is get the players back on side.

"Under Gerrard, the players had to play in a team with no identity, tactics or gameplay in general. Gerrard was quick to throw certain players under the bus and didn’t seem to ever take the blame despite his players often being played out of position.

"When Aaron Danks, the caretaker manager, came in we started to see players back in their positions and we saw some players' best performances yet in a Villa shirt. As a start, Emery needs to build on this. After, I would like to see Aston Villa have a style of play which we stick to, something we’ve been deprived of since Dean Smith.

Finally, he gave his score prediction: "I think Bruno Fernandes always does well against the Villa and he will be a big miss for United. I think the atmosphere will be unreal at Villa Park especially after the last home performance (The 4-0 win) so that will edge us towards a 1-1 draw."

