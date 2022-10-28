Skip to main content
Data: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Right To Bench Cristiano Ronaldo

The data on why Erik Ten Hag could be right not to start Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United for the second time in the summer transfer window of 2021 but his second spell at Old Trafford has not been as successful.

The superstar has found himself benched more often than not this season. Unlike previous managers, new boss Erik Ten Hag seems to think the team are better off without the striker playing in most games.

The manager's decision has received both praise and criticism but the stats suggest he could indeed be right to do this.

His teammates in the forward positions are all performing better than him in terms of numbers. The following table from New Casino UK shows how things look at the moment in detail.

PlayerGoalsAssistsMinutes playedShotsChance conversion (In percent)Minutes per goal involvement

Anthony Martial

2

2

105

2

100

26.25

Antony

3

0

493

20

15

164.33

Marcus Rashford

3

2

861

25

12

172..20

Jadon Sancho 

2

1

722

7

28.57

240.67

Bruno Fernandes

2

1

989

23

8.7

329.67

Cristiano Ronaldo

1

0

340

16

6.25

340

As you can see, Ronaldo has the worst rate of minutes per goal out of all of United's forward players. Anthony Martial's rate is lacking in sample size (Although he still manages to beat Ronaldo's tally in both goals and assists) but the rest have played a somewhat sizeable amount of minutes this season and have managed to finish ahead of the 37-year-old.

The Portuguese international also finds himself top (Worst) among the squad in offsides, of which he has seven.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Data: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Right To Bench Cristiano Ronaldo

