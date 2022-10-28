Data: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Right To Bench Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United for the second time in the summer transfer window of 2021 but his second spell at Old Trafford has not been as successful.
The superstar has found himself benched more often than not this season. Unlike previous managers, new boss Erik Ten Hag seems to think the team are better off without the striker playing in most games.
The manager's decision has received both praise and criticism but the stats suggest he could indeed be right to do this.
His teammates in the forward positions are all performing better than him in terms of numbers. The following table from New Casino UK shows how things look at the moment in detail.
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes played
|Shots
|Chance conversion (In percent)
|Minutes per goal involvement
Anthony Martial
2
2
105
2
100
26.25
Antony
3
0
493
20
15
164.33
Marcus Rashford
3
2
861
25
12
172..20
Jadon Sancho
2
1
722
7
28.57
240.67
Bruno Fernandes
2
1
989
23
8.7
329.67
Cristiano Ronaldo
1
0
340
16
6.25
340
As you can see, Ronaldo has the worst rate of minutes per goal out of all of United's forward players. Anthony Martial's rate is lacking in sample size (Although he still manages to beat Ronaldo's tally in both goals and assists) but the rest have played a somewhat sizeable amount of minutes this season and have managed to finish ahead of the 37-year-old.
The Portuguese international also finds himself top (Worst) among the squad in offsides, of which he has seven.
