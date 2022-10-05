Erik Ten Hag Has Reportedly Named Four Manchester United Players To Run His Dressing Room

Following the humbling defeat against Manchester City in the fixture valid for the Premier League, Manchester United is looking to recover from such a step back. Besides fixing their game on the pitch, they are also finding ways to improve inside out.

In the after-match press conference, the Red Devils' manager expressed how unsatisfied he was with the team as their performance was not even close to what the Dutch had instructed them.

In the first half with the Old Trafford side down 4-0, everyone wondered what Erik Ten Hag could do to fix this horrible scenario. Surprisingly, Manchester United scored three goals to reduce the humiliating difference.

A motivating speech from the 52-year-old made the players recover their courage and confidence with the ball, creating the goals from the Brazilian Antony and Martial who was subbed in for a weak Marcus Rashford at the minute 59.

According to a report from the English Newspaper The Telegraph, In order to keep growing and improving within the club, Erik ten Hag has reportedly named a group of four leaders to run the dressing room.

An example claimed to be Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, David De Gea and Tom Heaton. This will be positive for the squad so they could be on the same page and also for the best interest of the club.

