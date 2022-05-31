How Manchester United transfer target Darwin Nunez compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and current choices

Darwin Nunez is firmly in Erik Ten Hag's sights, and the 22-year old could bring plenty of new attacking attributes to the red devils.

The young striker has been playing for Benfica since 2020, scoring 32 goals in 57 appearances in that time.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As per fbref, the Uruguayan 0.94 goals per 90 in all competitions this season for the Portuguese side.

Comparatively, the highest goals per 90 in the current squad is Cristiano Ronaldo with 0.64.

Despite Nunez being a direct threat to goal, he still achieved more assists per 90 than Ronaldo this season.

The number 9 is clearly dangerous ahead of goal, posting stats beyond that of the current Manchester United attacking roster.

It could be argued that it is easier to score in the Primeira Liga. Fortunately Manchester United have an architype for moving from the Portuguese league to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes moved from Sporting CP to United during the 2019/20 season. Despite putting up rocky stats during that time, the season after his transfer had his statistics match almost perfectly with the season before the move.

This is proof that players don't necessarily have to dip in performance moving into the Premier League.

Of course out of context statistics don't tell the full story, and the forward's potential future performances at the club won't depend on his current season's performance.

But this goes to show the danger the player could possess for United if deployed properly under Ten Hag.

