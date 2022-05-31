Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

How Manchester United transfer target Darwin Nunez compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and current choices

Darwin Nunez is firmly in Erik Ten Hag's sights, and the 22-year old could bring plenty of new attacking attributes to the red devils.

The young striker has been playing for Benfica since 2020, scoring 32 goals in 57 appearances in that time.

Darwin Nunez

As per fbref, the Uruguayan 0.94 goals per 90 in all competitions this season for the Portuguese side.

Comparatively, the highest goals per 90 in the current squad is Cristiano Ronaldo with 0.64.

Despite Nunez being a direct threat to goal, he still achieved more assists per 90 than Ronaldo this season.

The number 9 is clearly dangerous ahead of goal, posting stats beyond that of the current Manchester United attacking roster.

Darwin Nunez with Benfica

It could be argued that it is easier to score in the Primeira Liga. Fortunately Manchester United have an architype for moving from the Portuguese league to Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes moved from Sporting CP to United during the 2019/20 season. Despite putting up rocky stats during that time, the season after his transfer had his statistics match almost perfectly with the season before the move.

This is proof that players don't necessarily have to dip in performance moving into the Premier League.

Of course out of context statistics don't tell the full story, and the forward's potential future performances at the club won't depend on his current season's performance.

But this goes to show the danger the player could possess for United if deployed properly under Ten Hag.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Articles

How Manchester United transfer target Darwin Nunez compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and current choices

By Kieran Nellerjust now
Timber
Transfers

Report: Reliable Dutch Journalist Convinced that Jurrien Timber will Sign for Manchester United

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Chelsea Could be Set to Submit Offers for Christopher Nkunku

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
News

Harry Maguires Place in the Manchester United Team is in Jeopardy

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Alex Telles
News

Champions League Goal of the Tournament: Alex Telles vs. Villarreal named amongst contenders

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Tchouameni 2
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Close to Agreement with Monaco for Aurelien Tchouameni

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Set About Working on Darwin Nunez, Pau Torres, Jurrien Timber and Frenkie De Jong Deals

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
sergej-milinkovic-savic.jfif
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Have To Improve Their Bid For Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic To Reach An Agreement With Lazio

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago