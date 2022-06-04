Skip to main content
Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire features in England's 1-0 loss to Hungary

Manchester United Defender and Captain Harry Maguire played the full 90 minutes as England lost 1-0 to Hungary in the UEFA nations League. The side from eastern Europe narrowly beat England in a closely contested game at the Puskas Arena.

Despite a disappointing loss for the Three Lions, the headlines were dominated by more knee taking controversy.

Harry Maguire

Hungary fans were banned from matches after their behaviour during Euro 2020 matches. However 30,000 spectators were present at the Puskas Arena, the majority of which were children. This didn't stop the England players being booed for taking the knee in their fight against racism in football.

The booing is shocking enough, but the fact that Children were the main participants this time, is extremely disturbing and disheartening. 

Despite this, Maguire and the England team had to focus on the task at hand, one of which they ultimately be successful in. A debatable Hungary penalty was dispatched of by RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, enough to earn the three points.

Harry Maguire had a decent showing despite being booked and conceding in the game. Sky Sports Player Ratings have the Red Devils number 5 down as a 6/10 and it's hard to disagree. He looked to utilize his ability ability to carry the ball forward, but "England's shape limited his options".

England play Germany away next, this Tuesday evening in the UEFA Nations League.

