Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Pictured At The Manchesterplatz In Munich Sunday Evening

Manchester United Centre-back Harry Maguire paid respect to the victims of the Munich disaster of February 6th 1958 where 23 people died, including 8 team players.

The England National Team will face their German opposite this Tuesday the 7th at 19:45 UTC for their UEFA Nations League in the League A Group 3 fixture.

The match will be played at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena Stadium which is precisely located in the German city.

Maguire cover

Harry Maguire is on the England list of defenders for the match and consequently needed to be in the city before today's game.

The England's number 6 took the opportunity to stop by the Manchesterplatz memorial located in Munich on Sunday evening, to pay respect to the Manchester United's plane crash victims.

With Journalist Andy Mitten covering the player's visit to the accident spot, where the monument was built in memory of the victims killed in the disaster.

 He said: "It’s worth a visit. There’s a lot of love from people in England and Germany which goes into the upkeep."

"Manchester United Football Club fans travel there on 6th Feb each year - up to 2,000 in 2018 for the 60th anniversary. Bayern Munich also have a space dedicated to the disaster in their museum."

Maguire cover
imago1007049676h
Demiral
Darwin Nunez
elanga
imago1011782782h
Dean Henderson
