Manchester United Legend Edwin Van Der Sar Reflects Back On Incredible Clean Sheet Record

The Dutchman reacted to a tweet by the Premier League account on his impressive record.

Edwin Van Der Sar completed a record-breaking run of 11 consecutive Premier League clean sheets during his tenure at Manchester United.

In honour of the anniversary of the Dutchman joining the club, the Premier League posted a compilation of his finest saves.

During his six years at the club after signing from Fulham in 2005, the 51-year-old made 186 appearances.

Van Der Sar contributed to the team winning four Premier Leagues as well as the 2007/08 Champions League.

Edwin Van Der Sar

The player earned a collection of individual achievements in his time at the Red Devils, including the Premier League Golden Glove in his exceptional 2008/09 season.

In seeing the post, the United legend reacted fondly to the celebratory tweet.

In his response, the CEO of Ajax said that it, "brought some fond memories back" and, "what a pleasure it was" to play for the two English sides.

Van Der Sar may be communicating with Man United in the near future, with United interested in buying an Ajax defender: Jurrien Timber.

The 20-year-old has impressed in his last two seasons since breaking into the Dutch club's first team, attracting looks from several major European teams.

Edwin Van Der Sar
