Watch: Manchester United Youngster Amad Diallo Scores For Sunderland

Amad Diallo was a player that many Manchester United fans were unsure about back nearer the start of the season.

The Ivory Coast international arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 along with fellow youngster Facundo Pellistri, but like his peer, he struggled to make much of an impact in his first loan spell away from the club.

Amad only received a total of 13 appearances (Many off the bench) in half a season for Scotland club Rangers, and scoring three goals in that time, he struggled to gain a regular place in the team.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, during his loan spell this season at Sunderland in the Championship, the story has been very different. The 20-year-old already has 14 appearances for his new team and has scored four, while assisting one. Seven of the appearances were starts and he has become a regular starter for the side.

On Monday night, he played an important part in his team's performance against West Bromwich Albion in the league. Interestingly, the forward was given the responsibility to take a penalty and he scored the spot kick to put his team 1-0 up in the first half.

You can watch the goal via Sky Sports' Twitter, here:

Author's Verdict

Amad looks like a very promising talent at just 20 and if he continues to impress on loan, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in United's first team next year.

