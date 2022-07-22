Match Preview: Manchester United Face Aston Villa As Erik Ten Hag Manages His Fourth Game For Red Devils

Manchester United play Aston Villa in Perth this Saturday as part of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia.

United will hope to continue the impressive form that they have built so far in their first friendlies under new boss Erik Ten Hag - winning all three by at least two goals. This includes a 4-0 win over Liverpool, a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, and most recently, a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag spoke in his pre-match press conference about the game: "We have the intention to play brilliant football vs Villa. So first it’s about our philosophy, we want to play proactive football, attacking football, I know the opponent for tomorrow will be tough – it is great test. In that sense, Perth is really lucky."

“In the end, you construct a team that's ready for the league start and I think I said it before that I know in the first half of the season, no team is playing the best but it's about getting the right constructions."

He finished: "But you also need results, so what we built in those weeks, we need a platform from where we can start and that's a good construction where we can get results."

United defender Diogo Dalot in action against Melbourne Victory IMAGO / Action Plus

New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are still unavailable despite having been officially announced, as they have not travelled with the squad for the tour. It is expected that they may be able to join in for the final friendly at Old Trafford on the 31st of July against Rayo Vallecano at the very least, though.

Villa on the other hand have only played one match of pre-season so far, against League Two side Walsall - where Steven Gerrard’s side won 4-0. The goals came from Leon Bailey, Cameron Archer, Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz.

Gerrard spoke back nearer the start of the tour about coming up against United: “Manchester United, obviously, the name speaks for itself. They’ve been a rival of mine from a personal point of view for many years."

“New manager and I watched their game against Liverpool. It looks like they’ll have a different style, to be more aggressive and on the front foot. We’ll prepare for that.”

The match will kick off at the early time of 10:45 am BST.

