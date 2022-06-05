Nations League: Anthony Elanga Scores First International Goal For Sweden
The Manchester United forward has converted for his nation in Sunday's loss against Norway.
Elanga was representing his country for the third time, coming off the bench against Scandinavian rivals Norway.
The goal came in injury time and ultimately didn't affect the game, but the outside-of-the-box strike will be memorable for him.
The 20-year-old's first goal for Sweden compounds an exciting breakthrough season for the young star, playing 21 times in the Premier League.
In the opposite net, it was Manchester City bound Erling Haaland who scored the brace to put the game out of reach.
The win puts Norway on six points, three ahead at the top of their Nations League group, with Sweden and Serbia behind on three points and Slovenia yet to register anything but losses so far in the tournament.
Elsewhere in the Nations League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal drubbed Switzerland 4-0 in Group 2 of League A.
The two goals put the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend on 117 international goals, putting him now eight goals ahead of the nearest men's goalscorer Ali Daei who retired from international football on 109 goals.
The United left winger could next be in action against Serbia in the third Nations League game of the window on Thursday, 9 June.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon