Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Nations League: Anthony Elanga Scores First International Goal For Sweden

The Manchester United forward has converted for his nation in Sunday's loss against Norway.

Elanga was representing his country for the third time, coming off the bench against Scandinavian rivals Norway.

The goal came in injury time and ultimately didn't affect the game, but the outside-of-the-box strike will be memorable for him.

The 20-year-old's first goal for Sweden compounds an exciting breakthrough season for the young star, playing 21 times in the Premier League.

In the opposite net, it was Manchester City bound Erling Haaland who scored the brace to put the game out of reach.

The win puts Norway on six points, three ahead at the top of their Nations League group, with Sweden and Serbia behind on three points and Slovenia yet to register anything but losses so far in the tournament.

elanga

Elsewhere in the Nations League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal drubbed Switzerland 4-0 in Group 2 of League A.

The two goals put the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend on 117 international goals, putting him now eight goals ahead of the nearest men's goalscorer Ali Daei who retired from international football on 109 goals.

The United left winger could next be in action against Serbia in the third Nations League game of the window on Thursday, 9 June.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Elanga
Articles

Nations League: Anthony Elanga Scores First International Goal For Sweden

By Kieran Neller1 minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
News

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Helps Set Up Manchester United Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo For Portugal Goal

By Rhys James1 hour ago
De Gea Dean Henderson
Opinions

Opinion: Dean Henderson's Potential Move Is Proof That Erik Ten Hag Has Not Grasped The Issues At Manchester United

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
de ligt
Transfers

Report: Matthijs De Ligt Sheds Light on Juventus contract situation and Manchester United links

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Articles

Three Manchester United youngsters that Could Boom under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Starts A Twitter Account

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Christian Eriksen Is Claimed To Be Perfect Rotation For Bruno Fernandes

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
matic
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Reports Departed Manchester United Midfielder Nemanja Matic Is Set To Join Roma

By Kieran Neller3 hours ago