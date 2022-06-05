Nations League: Anthony Elanga Scores First International Goal For Sweden

The Manchester United forward has converted for his nation in Sunday's loss against Norway.

Elanga was representing his country for the third time, coming off the bench against Scandinavian rivals Norway.

The goal came in injury time and ultimately didn't affect the game, but the outside-of-the-box strike will be memorable for him.

The 20-year-old's first goal for Sweden compounds an exciting breakthrough season for the young star, playing 21 times in the Premier League.

In the opposite net, it was Manchester City bound Erling Haaland who scored the brace to put the game out of reach.

The win puts Norway on six points, three ahead at the top of their Nations League group, with Sweden and Serbia behind on three points and Slovenia yet to register anything but losses so far in the tournament.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Elsewhere in the Nations League, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal drubbed Switzerland 4-0 in Group 2 of League A.

The two goals put the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend on 117 international goals, putting him now eight goals ahead of the nearest men's goalscorer Ali Daei who retired from international football on 109 goals.

The United left winger could next be in action against Serbia in the third Nations League game of the window on Thursday, 9 June.

