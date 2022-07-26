New Manchester United Signing Midfielder Christian Eriksen Shared Why He Decided To Join The Old Trafford Side

Manchester United's new signing Christian Eriksen told the media the reason for his decision to join the Red Devils.

Eriksen became Erik Ten Hag's second new arrival this summer after reaching a deal with Manchester United, the Middelfart born moved to Old Trafford as a free agent.

IMAGO / PA Images

Now the 30-year-old Midfielder has spoken about how Erik Ten Hag played an important role to decide where he was going to play next.

Behind his move to Manchester United, Eriksen pointed out how he desired to play under the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag following his spell at Ajax training under him.

According to an interview from MUTV, the Dane spoke about his decision to come to Old Trafford, he said:

“First of all, the football,”

“I mean, I’m a guy who wants to play football and I think, with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had, and also with my conversations with him, I mean I could see myself playing football in Manchester.

“And, at the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere, they know where it’s from, they know where the locals come from.



“It has a big history and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history.”

When asked about the importance Erik Ten Hag had in his decision he added,

“Very. I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play.

“Obviously, to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms, was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United.”

“I think my style of play hopefully fits in with his ideas and, hopefully, it’s something that will connect in a good and positive way," he added.



“So, of course, his style of football, I think it suits me.”

Author Verdict:

I believe Christian Eriksen will make a difference in the Midfield the next season, he knows what Erik Ten Hag wants out of him and that is massive for the team.