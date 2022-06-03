Skip to main content
Paul Pogba Was Not What Rio Ferdinand And Gary Neville Claimed At Manchester United

Manchester United had confirmed the Midfielder's departure this week, after six years in the Old Trafford side for the second time Paul Pogba says goodbye.

The Frenchman's career at the Red Devils was not what everyone expected when he made his return from Juventus in 2016.

Initially, Manchester United had let the player go to La Vecchia Signora on a free transfer in 2012, where he impressively developed his playstyle becoming a top-class Midfielder.

Paul Pogba

Pogba had so much success in Turin that the Old Trafford side was keen on bringing the 29-year-old back into their squad.

But that would not happen without first disbursing a shocking amount of money for his transfer fee, it was 105 million euros.

Everyone at Manchester United thought the Midfielder would take them to win many trophies in the following years, but sadly it was not quite like that.

The French International even went with his national team to win the World Cup in 2018, but did not show the same performance for Manchester United.

Upsetting the fans and proving statements from Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand wrong, at his arrival in 2016 Neville said to The Times:

 “It excites me because for the last three or four years, the Premier League hasn't been exciting enough. Not that it hasn't excited me, but the quality of the football hasn't been of the highest level.

“I think the quality has been poor. For all the money that has been spent, we've not been able to keep Grade A players or incentivise them to come here in the first place.

"I feel that, for the first time in few years, a potential world-class player, who could have gone to Barcelona or Real Madrid, is coming to an English club. That's good for the league."

Ferdinand at the other hand spoke to BBC (via the Express): "Paul is a huge talent and someone with the personality to handle that price tag"

"Paul character means he will deal with being such a big investment, so that won't be a problem. He will relish the responsibility on his shoulders of bringing medals and trophies to the club. That won't faze him at all"

"It was a mistake to let him leave but bringing him back is a statement of intent. He is going to be a top player for years to come and he will make a big difference to United's title chances."

Paul Pogba
