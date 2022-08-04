Report: A Survey Revealed That Manchester United Are The Greatest Club In Premier League History

Manchester United '99 treble winners are better than Liverpool's 2019/2020 team and Liverpool's 2018/2019 side is rated the unluckiest team of the Premier League era.

According to a survey from Betfair: In the 30th year since the start of the English Premier League:

Manchester United’s ’99 treble winners rated better than Arsenal’s Invincibles, football fans reveal ahead of the 30th Premier League season.

Betfair conducted a survey with YouGov and asked over 1,000 football fans to decide who have been the greatest and unluckiest English top-flight teams since 1992.

Not being strange to anyone, Manchester United’s '99 treble-winning team have been rated as the greatest team of the Premier League era, according to the survey.

However, the Red Devils were closely followed by Arsenal’s Invincibles and Liverpool’s 2019/2020 title-winning team, who were both joint-second.

And in the third position was Manchester City's 2017/2018 team which reached amazing 100 points.

Looking at football’s unluckiest teams, you can see why Liverpool's 2018/19 side took the top spot having won a whopping 97 points and the most top-flight games in history (30) without winning the title.

Ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, Man City are the 4/7 odds-on favourites to win a third successive Premier League title, with Liverpool 11/5.

