Skip to main content

Report: A Survey Revealed That Manchester United Are The Greatest Club In Premier League History

Manchester United '99 treble winners are better than Liverpool's 2019/2020 team and Liverpool's 2018/2019 side is rated the unluckiest team of the Premier League era.

According to a survey from Betfair: In the 30th year since the start of the English Premier League:

Manchester United’s ’99 treble winners rated better than Arsenal’s Invincibles, football fans reveal ahead of the 30th Premier League season.

Eric Cantona

Betfair conducted a survey with YouGov and asked over 1,000 football fans to decide who have been the greatest and unluckiest English top-flight teams since 1992.

Not being strange to anyone, Manchester United’s '99 treble-winning team have been rated as the greatest team of the Premier League era, according to the survey.

However, the Red Devils were closely followed by Arsenal’s Invincibles and Liverpool’s 2019/2020 title-winning team, who were both joint-second.

And in the third position was Manchester City's 2017/2018 team which reached amazing 100 points.

Looking at football’s unluckiest teams, you can see why Liverpool's 2018/19 side took the top spot having won a whopping 97 points and the most top-flight games in history (30) without winning the title.

Ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season, Man City are the 4/7 odds-on favourites to win a third successive Premier League title, with Liverpool 11/5.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Eric Cantona
Articles

Report: A Survey Revealed That Manchester United Are The Greatest Club In Premier League History

By Saul Escudero22 seconds ago
united atleti oslo norway
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Roma Closing In On Signing Eric Bailly From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
De Jong
Quotes

Mikael Silvestre Says Manchester United Need Two Midfielders Including Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong This Summer

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Telles Vallecano
News

Manchester United Confirm Alex Telles Joins Sevilla On Loan

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

'He is arrogant and not the right kind of arrogant' - Ex-Manchester United Star Says Club Must Sell Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James5 hours ago
martial optus stadium
News

Anthony Martial Set To Miss Manchester United Game Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Lindelof
Transfers

Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf

By Rhys James7 hours ago