Skip to main content

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Requested To Be Relinquished From His Contract With Manchester United | No Enquiries Arrived For The Striker

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Tuesday and has reportedly requested to be freed from his one-year contract left with the Red Devils.

After missing the entire pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia. The Striker has undergone his respective medical tests and then trained on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Real Madrid forward then attended Manchester United's behind-closed-doors game against Wrexham, he watched the game alongside his colleagues.

The Portuguese Striker is still trying to sort his future out after being rejected from Chelsea, Bayern and Atletico Madrid.

With the fanbase of the last one expressing their anger about the hypothetical possibility of the Colchoneros signing CR7.

On the other side, there is the Old Trafford side not wanting to sell the 37-year-old, their stance is to keep him under Erik Ten Hag to help Manchester United fight for the title this season.

Unfortunately, talks with Cristiano Ronaldo have failed to change his mind about his wish to exit the Old Trafford side. It was claimed that he will, however, proceed in a professional way.

According to reports from Daily Mail: Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Tuesday with his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese International has informed the club that he wishes to be relinquished from his contract to join a club that will participate in the Champions League.

However, the Red Devils have received zero enquiries for the number 7.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
Articles

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Requested To Be Relinquished From His Contract With Manchester United Despite No Enquiries Arriving For The Striker

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Give Up Pursuit Of Antony

By Alex Wallace8 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of Chelsea Or Bayern Munich Move Revealed

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Atletico Madrid Fans Release Statement Against The Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
Quotes

Edwin Van Der Sar Posts Message For Lisandro Martinez After Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Zidane Iqbal
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Loan Decision On Two Manchester United Youngsters

By Rhys James3 hours ago
christian eriksen
Match Day

Manchester United 4-1 Wrexham AFC Match Report | Christian Eriksen Nets Free Kick Goal On Unofficial Debut

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
varane liverpool bangkok
Match Day

Behind Closed Doors Friendly: Manchester United vs Wrexham AFC Details | Christian Eriksen & Lisandro Martinez Debut | Raphael Varane Started

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago