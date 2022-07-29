Skip to main content

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Weakened His Position Regarding Play Time Following Stance About Leaving Manchester United

According to recent claims, the Portuguese Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be affected by his stance about leaving Manchester United if he stays at the club.

It all started at the end of the last season when everybody suspected the five-time European Champion wanted to leave this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal

Short after Ronaldo claimed he was eager to play the next season with United alongside the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, when the pre-season training started the Portuguese did not show up and justified himself saying he had family issues to take care of, the Red Devils accepted these claims.

Then when it was time for the team to travel for the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, once again Cristiano Ronaldo presented the same excuse. 

This is when everyone found out about his desire to leave, the media explained his reasons which were the lack of signings in the summer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford

As a consequence, the legend Striker lost his patience and claimed he wanted to exit because of Manchester United's lack of ambition from the owners and the board.

The Portugal International player and his agent Jorge Mendes tried to find suitors with an emphasis on those clubs playing the UEFA Champions League the next season.

According to claims from reliable Journalist Jacque Talbot on the former Real Madrid Striker:

With all the noise Cristiano Ronaldo has made about wanting to leave, it is thought the attacker has now weakened his position when it comes to playing time the next season if he does end up staying at Old Trafford.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
Articles

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Weakened His Position Regarding Play Time Following Stance About Leaving Manchester United

By Saul Escudero33 seconds ago
sesko celebrating
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update About Manchester United Transfer Target

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
benjamin sesko salzburg
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Considering Transfer For Slovenian Forward

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Not Expected To Be In Manchester United Squad For Atletico Madrid Clash

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United To Switch Dugouts At Old Trafford Following Erik Ten Hag’s Request

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Alex Telles
Transfers

Report: FC Porto Interested In Alex Telles Return From Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Former Manchester United Coach Reveals Details About Ralf Rangnick’s Reign

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago
Manchester United flag
Transfers

Report: Replacing Ronaldo - Manchester United Meet Agent of RB Salzburg Striker

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago