Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Weakened His Position Regarding Play Time Following Stance About Leaving Manchester United

According to recent claims, the Portuguese Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be affected by his stance about leaving Manchester United if he stays at the club.

It all started at the end of the last season when everybody suspected the five-time European Champion wanted to leave this summer.

Short after Ronaldo claimed he was eager to play the next season with United alongside the new manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, when the pre-season training started the Portuguese did not show up and justified himself saying he had family issues to take care of, the Red Devils accepted these claims.

Then when it was time for the team to travel for the pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia, once again Cristiano Ronaldo presented the same excuse.

This is when everyone found out about his desire to leave, the media explained his reasons which were the lack of signings in the summer window.

As a consequence, the legend Striker lost his patience and claimed he wanted to exit because of Manchester United's lack of ambition from the owners and the board.

The Portugal International player and his agent Jorge Mendes tried to find suitors with an emphasis on those clubs playing the UEFA Champions League the next season.

According to claims from reliable Journalist Jacque Talbot on the former Real Madrid Striker:

With all the noise Cristiano Ronaldo has made about wanting to leave, it is thought the attacker has now weakened his position when it comes to playing time the next season if he does end up staying at Old Trafford.

