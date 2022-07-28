Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong - His Agent Has Said 'No' To A Salary Reduction Proposal From Barcelona

Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong and his agent have been reluctant to a salary reduction from his client, following the wage reduction proposal from Barcelona.

The Dutch Midfielder is about to make one of the most important decisions of his life in the next few days.

Xavi Hernandez and the club have let the 25-year-old know which conditions need to be satisfied if De Jong wants to continue playing for Barcelona.

The main one is a substantial reduction in his salary which is currently close to 12 million euros after taxes.

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS: Ali Dursun (Frenkie De Jong's agent), has shown a completely reluctant stance about a salary reduction and considers that the Blaugrana is practising a sort of 'extortion' on the Dutchman.

On the other boat, 'the Cules' stance is clear "Frenkie De Jong will not be the cause of problems with new signings. Either the Arkel born accepts or he will have to leave."

This conflict of interests will have an outcome in the following days, meanwhile, the transfer window is still open with Manchester United and Chelsea still interested in the Midfielder.

It was claimed that the Bundesliga side Bayern Munich is also in the run to sign the talented number 21.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon