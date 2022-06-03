Retrospective: A Look Back at Juan Mata's Time at Manchester United

After David Moyes signed Juan Mata for Manchester United from Chelsea back in January 2014, the bar was high for the at the time 25-year old Spaniard. Five managers and Eight years later, Juan Mata is departing after his Contract expired.

The season prior to Jose Mourinho's arrival at Chelsea, Mata was flying and renowned as one of the best playmakers in the league. In the 2012/13 campaign the attacking midfielder tallied 11 goals and 17 assists in 35 premier league appearances.

IMAGO / Sportimage

His figures and performances being impressive enough to earn his way into the Spain National team, one of which had some of the best midfielders of the current century. A fall out with the returning Jose Mourinho saw his Chelsea career spiral, before being sold to Manchester United for 37.1 Million pounds.

Interestingly enough, The number 8's time at United was somewhat a reflection of the Clubs turbulent form and state throughout the years.

There were some early high's, including an acrobatic finish at Anfield, securing his brace and United the 3 points in a 2-1 away win against Liverpool.

Despite this, The Spaniard's numbers were on a steady decline from his first season onwards, and he failed to ever really establish himself with any of the United Managers during his time there.

This couldn't of been more prominent then when Mourinho was appointed as Manchester United, reuniting with the Manager who he previously collided with at Chelsea. Summarising his time in the North West which never quite worked out the way many hoped.

In terms of the Premier League, Mata did register 34 goals and 32 assists in 196 appearances. Numbers that are not to be frowned upon considering the time he spent coming off the bench.

Eventually Mata would establish himself as a safe pair of hands, of which arguably should of been utilized more in Manchester. Ultimately, Mata couldn't replicate his form of his previous clubs, but the question lies of whether that's down to fault of his own, or Manchester United as a whole.

