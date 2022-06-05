Retrospective: A look back at the controversial Carlos Tevez's Manchester United spell

In light of his recent retirement, the time has come to reflect on Carlos Tevez's Manchester United career. A controversial player, the Argentine went from beloved to vilified in just two years.

On May 13th 2007, Carlos Tevez most defiantly caught the eye of Manager Sir Alex Ferguson after scoring the winner for West Ham United in a 1-0 defeat. Questions remain over if Tevez should of even been allowed to play due to legal disputes, but when it was all said and done the number 32 played a crucial part in the survival of West Ham.

IMAGO / Sportimage

An Impressive performance against Fergie's United as well as an exciting first campaign in English Football had European clubs taking interest in the South American, most notably Manchester United.

On July 6th news broke that Tevez had agreed personal terms with Manchester United, however the Premier League held up the transfer due to more legal reasons. Eventually Tevez to United was made official on August 10th 2007,

Tevez scored his first goal for Manchester United in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, making a big impact in the most competitive League fixture at the time.

The Argentina international went on to have a successful 2007/08 campaign, scoring 19 times and assisting seven. Additionally being a part of the United squad that won the Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The success on the pitch continued the following season as The Red Devils retained their Premier League title whilst adding a League Cup trophy. Individually Tevez made 51 appearances, tallying 22 goal involvements, 15 of which being goals.

Despite what seemed to be two good seasons at Manchester United, the controversy of the pitch began once more. Tevez left Manchester United for derby rivals Manchester City in one of the most shocking transfers of the decade. The verdict was out for the Argentine with many branding him a judas.

Marca reported what Carlos Tevez revealed to be his side of the story. "I went on loan to United for two years, and in the last year Ferguson tells me they're going to buy the pass for me to stay.

We made it to the Champions League final in Rome and I didn't have the contract on the table, although they had me say that for a year. Then I went to City and they complained, but I had no option to sign for Manchester and I was free."

Although Tevez maybe wasn't offered a new deal, a player of his calibre and success made him highly sought after by other European teams, suggesting he would of had others from elsewhere. Making it hard to see his move to Manchester City as anything other than a stab in the back for many fans.

Despite a good spell on the pitch during his two seasons at Old Trafford and forming the renowned Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo trio, eventually his own behaviour and controversy off the pitch hindered the legacy he hoped to create at Manchester United.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon