Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Second Worse Finisher In The Premier League
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of a huge amount of controversy recently, after the release of his viral quotes in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Him saying that he does not respect the manager is not the first bit of fuss he has stirred up this season, though, with his performances on the pitch in question too.
Last season, the superstar was scoring goals but since new manager Erik Ten Hag arrived, the star simply has not been able to replicate the same goal-scoring form he is used to. In fact, he has been nowhere near it.
MrCasinova have looked into the stats behind his finishing in this campaign. The table below shows the ten worst finishers in the Premier League in terms of the percentage of chances converted and reveals Ronaldo is second to last.
|Player
|Team
|Shots
|Goals
|Chance conversion (In percent)
Demari Gray
Everton
29
1
3.45
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
25
1
4
Romain Perraud
Southampton
20
1
5
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
19
1
5.26
Harvey Elliot
Liverpool
19
1
5.26
Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
19
1
5.26
Joelinton
Newcastle United
19
1
5.26
Gonçalo Guedes
Wolverhampton Wanderers
19
1
5.26
Declan Rice
West Ham
18
1
5.56
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham
17
1
5.88
As you can see, the forward has scored just one goal from 25 shots - a 4% conversion rate. This is far worse than his 16.36% rate last season.
It looks like he will be on his way out in January.
