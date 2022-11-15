Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Second Worse Finisher In The Premier League

Skip to main content
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the second worse finisher in the Premier League this season.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of a huge amount of controversy recently, after the release of his viral quotes in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Him saying that he does not respect the manager is not the first bit of fuss he has stirred up this season, though, with his performances on the pitch in question too.

Last season, the superstar was scoring goals but since new manager Erik Ten Hag arrived, the star simply has not been able to replicate the same goal-scoring form he is used to. In fact, he has been nowhere near it.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

MrCasinova have looked into the stats behind his finishing in this campaign. The table below shows the ten worst finishers in the Premier League in terms of the percentage of chances converted and reveals Ronaldo is second to last.

PlayerTeamShotsGoalsChance conversion (In percent)

Demari Gray

Everton

29

1

3.45

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

25

1

4

Romain Perraud

Southampton

20

1

5

Brenden Aaronson

Leeds United

19

1

5.26

Harvey Elliot

Liverpool

19

1

5.26

Christian Eriksen

Manchester United

19

1

5.26

Joelinton

Newcastle United

19

1

5.26

Gonçalo Guedes

Wolverhampton Wanderers

19

1

5.26

Declan Rice

West Ham

18

1

5.56

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham

17

1

5.88

As you can see, the forward has scored just one goal from 25 shots - a 4% conversion rate. This is far worse than his 16.36% rate last season.

It looks like he will be on his way out in January.

