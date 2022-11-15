Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Second Worse Finisher In The Premier League

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been the center of a huge amount of controversy recently, after the release of his viral quotes in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Him saying that he does not respect the manager is not the first bit of fuss he has stirred up this season, though, with his performances on the pitch in question too.

Last season, the superstar was scoring goals but since new manager Erik Ten Hag arrived, the star simply has not been able to replicate the same goal-scoring form he is used to. In fact, he has been nowhere near it.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

MrCasinova have looked into the stats behind his finishing in this campaign. The table below shows the ten worst finishers in the Premier League in terms of the percentage of chances converted and reveals Ronaldo is second to last.

Player Team Shots Goals Chance conversion (In percent) Demari Gray Everton 29 1 3.45 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 25 1 4 Romain Perraud Southampton 20 1 5 Brenden Aaronson Leeds United 19 1 5.26 Harvey Elliot Liverpool 19 1 5.26 Christian Eriksen Manchester United 19 1 5.26 Joelinton Newcastle United 19 1 5.26 Gonçalo Guedes Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 1 5.26 Declan Rice West Ham 18 1 5.56 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 17 1 5.88

As you can see, the forward has scored just one goal from 25 shots - a 4% conversion rate. This is far worse than his 16.36% rate last season.

It looks like he will be on his way out in January.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon