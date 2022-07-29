Steve McClaren Brakes The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Work Alongside Him And Mitchell Van Der Gaag At Manchester United

The two of them were reunited at Old Trafford following a previous spell together back at FC Twente, where Erik Ten Hag was Steve McClaren's assistant.

From there it has been great for Erik Ten Hag as the manager has been able to become one of the best managers in Europe.

The Dutchman led Ajax to win the Eredivisie three times and helped them to unforgettable participation in the UEFA Champions League back on 2019 where Ajax eliminated Real Madrid from the tournament.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

For these reasons, now Erik Ten Hag is at Old Trafford and McClaren alongside him to appreciate his excellent work.

According to an interview from MUTV Steve McClaren was asked about the dynamic between him, Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag:

“That’s how he works with the staff on and off the field: he delegates a lot. He tells you what your job is and he expects you to do it.

“If you’re not doing it, then he’ll tell you that you’re not doing it. That’s staff and players.

“We’ve had a load of discussions and Erik is in charge. We are – the rest of the staff – learning as much as the players are learning. This is a new style, these are new principles, a new way of playing.

“We have to learn this as well, so he’s not just educating the players, he’s educating the staff and all of us behind the scenes as well.”

Steve McClaren also pointed out Erik Ten Hag's ability to read games:

“His one great strength I always found when I first worked with him: he knew football,” he added.

“He could read the football match, he could see things happening on the field and he’s so used to how he wants this team to play that he can spot changes that need to be made very, very quickly.

“I noticed that when I first worked with him, and I’m noticing that now. That’s his strength.”

When asked about his opinion on Mitchell Van Der Gaag who had already worked with the Red Devils' manager back at Ajax, Steve said:

“I think the way it works is that Erik has this big plan, as I said, how he wants his team to play, in what style, principles. Both on and off the field, how he wants his players to behave, discipline.

“Mitchell has come along with him and he designs the practice sessions, the meetings that go into Erik’s plan. He’s very detailed, he’s a very, very good coach. He’s just like Erik, a workaholic.

“[He’s] really a deep thinker and really understands Erik, which is the most important thing.”

Author Verdict:

I believe Erik Ten Hag has a great managing team around him probably the best there are, Manchester United should be happy to have them onboard.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon