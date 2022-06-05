Three Manchester United youngsters that Could Boom under Erik Ten Hag

With Manchester United appointing Erik Ten Hag as their new manager, fans will be hoping to see him develop young prospects into key players. Replicating his great work at Ajax, whilst meeting United's traditional club model of developing youth.

During his 5-year spell as Ajax manager, Erik Ten Hag's development of young players was arguably up there with Europe's best. Bringing to attention players such as current Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Donny Van de Beek and Jurrien Timber, just to name a few.

The Youngster's Ten Hag brought in rewarded his trust completely as Ajax reached the the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 1997. The eyes of Europe where on the trailblazing Ten Hag side as many clubs came in to secure lucrative deals for the players, making huge profits for Ajax.

As the Dutch manager gets started at Old Trafford, here are three youngster that could potentially excel under the Ten Hag reign.

Amad Diallo

Position - Attacking Midfield / Winger

Age - 19

IMAGO / PA Images

The Ivorian arrived in Manchester with serious hype after signing from Atalanta in a deal worth £37.2 million. Since then he hasn't been able to see much game time especially under ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However a recent short term loan spell at Rangers shown glimpses of the quality the winger posses. Only playing 500 minutes there, Diallo still managed to get 3 goals despite limited play time. United fans will be hoping to see Diallo match similar output to former Ten Hag Ajax prodigy's Antony and David Neres.

James Garner

Position - Central / Defensive Midfield

Age - 21

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A breakout star this year at Nottingham Forrest, James Garner was integral in getting Steve Cooper's Forrest side promoted.

Receiving wide plaudits for his composure on the ball in the middle of the park, especially a league as physically demanding as the Championship, Garner has proved he is more than ready for 'men's football'.

Just as impressive going forwards, Garner chipped in with four goals and eight assists in the Championship last season, proving he posses the attacking elements needed in a Manchester United Midfielder.

With Rumours circulating around potential loan moves to other Premier League sides, do not be surprised to see the lad from Birkenhead added to United's slim midfield options next season.

Alejandro Garnacho

Position - Winger

Age - 17

IMAGO / PA Images

Arriving in Manchester from Atletico Madrid, Alejandro Garnacho has all the makings of a wonder kid.

The Spaniard made 32 appearances at Youth level this year, scoring 15 goals whilst assisting six. Playing a crucial role in driving Manchester United to FA Youth Cup triumph. A competition in which he scored more goals than games played.

Despite being considerably younger than other attacking options in the squad, Garnacho was handed his Premier League debut in the 2021/22 campaign.

If the youngster carry's on at his current rate, expect to see a lot more of him next year.