'Treble Next Season' - Fans React To Report Erik ten Hag Is Close To Being Confirmed As Manchester United's New Manager

After Fabrizio Romano reported that Erik ten Hag's move from Ajax to become Manchester United manager is close to completion, fans took to social media to have their say.

Rumours have been circulating over the past few weeks that the Dutchman was the preferred candidate and according to Romano the agreement on his contract is set to complete and the two clubs are in discussions over compensation.

As Red Devils fans look forward to a new era, they took to Twitter to give their reaction to the report.

'Congratulations, here we go! finally our saviour Welcome to Man Utd ETH, the true Gaffer and chosen one'

'Treble next season Here We Goooo!!!!!'

'Glad it’s almost sorted, we can start the rebuild. Dont know what we’re “discussing” on the €2m. Just pay it, one go, small change to what we’ve wasted over the last decade or so. No target for year 1, CL football min year 2, trophies year 3. Progress over everything else'

'At last Cristiano Ronaldo will play under a competent manager. The Premier League isn’t ready for 22/23 Ronaldo.'

'Maguire’s days are numbered'

