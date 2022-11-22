'Good Riddance' - Twitter Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United

As of Tuesday evening, Manchester United have made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play another game for Manchester United, following the break in football and the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

This shortly follows the bombshell interview that the superstar did with Piers Morgan - where he criticised the club, the owners, the manager, former managers and much more.

The club themselves released this statement to send him off: “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

In terms of fan reaction, it seems like a huge section of the United supporters are more than happy to see the 37-year-old leave, following the controversies and the measly one goal in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

One relieved fan said: "Alhamdullilah. Good Riddance. Just wish he didn't lose all of our respect before this."

One called for fans to back Erik Ten Hag after the star's slamming of him in his interview, saying: "There was no other option after that interview. But now, it’s time to back the manager."

Others were critical of boss Ten Hag and supported the Portugese international. One said: "Cristiano’s Legacy will live forever, but Ten Hag will never win a spoon at United.

It is unclear where the striker will end up now, but it seems likely to be decided shortly after the World Cup.

