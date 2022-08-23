Watch: Gary Neville's Hilarious Reactions During Manchester United Vs. Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville had some particularly wholesome and hilarious moments during United vs Liverpool which you can watch here.

The Red Devils beat their arch-rivals in what was a fantastic game with a great atmosphere throughout at Old Trafford. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford made sure of a 2-1 win for the home side, while Mohamed Salah scored what turned out to be a consolation goal near the end.

This was a huge surprise for football fans around the world considering the form of United. They had lost both of their first two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford, 2-1 and 4-0 respectively.

And considering the way previous recent games against Liverpool went (5-0 and 4-0 losses last season) it was expected that we would see yet another thrashing, even though the Merseyside team haven't had the best start to the season either.

Gary Neville's reaction to both of his old team's goals can be seen through Football Daily on Twitter below:

