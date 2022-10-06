Watch: Manchester United Loanee Alvaro Fernandez's Assist For Preston

Manchester United have a whole host of talented young players on loan this season and Alvaro Fernandez is one of them. The 19-year-old was previously in the academy team for The Red Devils.

This season, however, the youngster moved to Preston North End on his first loan - in search of first-team game-time.

He has impressed so far since joining, making eight appearances so far with a total of 415 minutes across the Championship and the EFL Cup. In the meantime, he has made three assists.

On Wednesday, his team played West Bromwich Albion and he started the game - the left-back went on to play 90 minutes in a 1-0 win.

Fernandez made an assist in the game - which ultimately ended up making the difference. An impressive cross from the left-hand side was put on a plate for forward Emil Riis Jakobsen.

You can watch the assist via the cub's Twitter post below:

Preston sit at 11th in the table as things stand.

