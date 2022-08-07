Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong Scores And Makes Incredible Run And Pass For Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong scored and made a fantastic run and pass for Barcelona during a match, amid his links with Manchester United.

The Dutchman has been linked with The Red Devils all summer, particularly since it became clear that Erik Ten Hag would be the new boss - who worked with him at AFC Ajax until he moved in 2019.

Despite the links, it would seem clear that the player himself would prefer to stay with the Spanish giants - his "Dream club" to quote him directly.

Reports agree that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs, but convincing De Jong is another matter - particularly as he is owed millions in deferred wages because of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Barca played Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional and won 6-0 in the end - a clip of the midfielder making a particularly impressive play from the center of the park has done the rounds on social media - as well as his goal. He came off the bench in the game.

The goal can be watched via Twitter here:

You can also watch the impressive run and pass here:

De Jong
