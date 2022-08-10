Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Bags Two Assists For Preston North End

Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez made two assists in one game for Preston North End and you can watch them here.

The Red Devils became rather bloated in the defensive department this summer, especially when it comes to left-back, with Tyrell Malacia becoming the third senior player in the position along with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles. The latter moved on loan but there still was little space for a young player to make their way into the team.

Hence, talented 19-year-old Fernandez was loaned out to Championship side Preston in order to maximise his game-time now that he has outgrown academy football.

Last season, the Spaniard played 23 games in the Premier League 2, making four assists and scoring three goals in the process. He also impressed in the UEFA Youth League in six appearances, he scored one and made two assists for the young reds.

He only played 45 minutes versus Huddersfield in the EFL Cup. However, he made a big difference to his team, making two assists in a 4-1 win away from home. Both were impressive crosses from the left-hand side.

You can watch the first assist here, via MUFC_Youth on Twitter:

You can see the second assist here, via the same source: 

